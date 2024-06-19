Cops nab man, seize ganja in Gelang Patah

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police arrested a 44-year-old man and seized drugs suspected to be ganja and other items worth RM105,390 at the exit of a petrol station in Gelang Patah here at 9.30 am on Thursday (June 13).

Iskandar Puteri District police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said that, in the raid, police found 20 packets of ganja valued at RM9,300 in a backpack carried by the man, who is believed to have been actively operating since July 2016.

“In the raid, police also confiscated a car worth RM88,000, a motorcycle worth RM8,000 and RM90 in cash.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs but has narcotics-related criminal records,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan added that the suspect has been remanded for seven days until tomorrow (June 20) and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.