Court sets Oct 24 for remention of ex-convict charged with supporting Islamic State

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today set Oct 24 for remention of the case involving an ex-convict charged with possessing materials related to the so-called Islamic State (IS) and supporting the terrorist group two months ago.

Nik Mohd Shalahuddin Zakaria, 40, who had served a three-year prison sentence for a similar offence, nodded after the charges were read out before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

The judge set the date pending the analysis report of the materials.

On the first two charges, Nik Mohd Shalahuddin is alleged to have items related to terrorist acts and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group involving 1,020 photos, 26 videos and 321 articles in the form of a ‘portable document format’ (PDF) in his mobile phone.

Similar items, comprising 378 photos, 36 videos and 244 articles in PDF form were also found in his other mobile phone.

The offences were in Kampung Senang, Kota Jembal, here at 9.15 am on June 10. The charges were framed under Section 130JB(1) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine and the confiscation of any property that was used or intended to be used in committing the offence upon conviction.

For the third charge, the man was alleged to have given support to the IS terrorist group by using the Facebook social media application under the name of Ahmad Saif Al-Islam, which was detected at 10.15 pm at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Kuala Lumpur, on June 10

Nik Mohd Shalahuddin was also charged with being a member of the IS group by performing the “Baiah” ceremony with IS leader Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al-Qurashi as a caliph to support the IS terrorist group.

The two charges were framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of not more than 40 years or with a fine upon conviction.