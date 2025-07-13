Man throws tantrum at Pop Mart after failing to get Labubu

A man was caught on video shouting at the cashier of a Pop Mart store after failing to get the Labubu figure he wanted from a blind box — a collectible toy that has surged in popularity among young adults and toy enthusiasts.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man visibly frustrated and raising his voice at the counter, drawing both ridicule and sympathy from netizens.

Labubu figures have become especially sought-after in recent years, often selling out quickly and even being resold at marked-up prices in secondary markets.

Limited editions can fetch hundreds or even thousands of ringgit, making it a prized item for fans and flippers alike.

Reactions to the outburst were swift on Reddit, where users weighed in on the incident, “It’s a blind box, don’t expect to get what you want,” wrote user @Brickybruh.

“Manchild are more common than you think,” added @Bezege.

User @Fikri565 also noted a trend of similar incidents: “The same type of manchild pulled a tantrum at a local Funko shop too. Buat malu to local toy figurine enthusiasts je...”

Others, however, urged compassion. “He might be autistic or is dealing with other mental health issues. Always be kind. You never know what someone is dealing with,” said @MrJasonMason.

Blind boxes are a hallmark of Pop Mart culture, where buyers do not know which figure they will get until after the box is opened, a concept that feeds both thrill and frustration among collectors.

In this case, the disappointment stemmed from not receiving a Labubu, a character from the The Monsters series by artist Kasing Lung, known for its mischievous grin and cult-like following.