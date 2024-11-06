Crash near Kuala T’ganu roundabout not caused by drunk driver - Police

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have denied claims that the accident near the Ladang roundabout on Jalan Sultan Mahmud here last night was caused by a drunk driver.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that in the 10.48 pm accident, a Toyota Harrier driven by a 44-year-old man veered off the road before crashing into four cars parked on the roadside.

“Preliminary investigations found that the vehicle was on its way from Batu Buruk heading towards the town centre. The accident occurred when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a car that overtook him and suddenly entered the original lane of the Toyota Harrier.

“The driver then swerved to the left, lost control and veered off the road, hitting four cars - Perodua Aruz, Honda City, Proton Persona and Perodua Alza - parked on the roadside,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Azli said the driver, who was frightened after being surrounded by people at a nearby eatery, fled to a hotel in Batu Buruk.

The owners of the four parked cars and the Toyota Harrier driver have lodged police reports.

“The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59). If found guilty, the driver can be fined a maximum of RM2,000 or imprisoned for up to six months,” he said.