DAP urges calm over school charity concert sponsorship issue

KLANG: The DAP hopes the debate surrounding a charity concert involving sponsorship from an alcoholic beverage company does not become a contentious issue, as this practice has long been established and accepted in vernacular schools.

Party secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said such practices have been in place for a long time and are permissible for vernacular schools, provided they do not involve Muslim students.

“The Cabinet’s stance is that what has been traditionally practised can continue for vernacular schools, provided it does not involve Muslim students,” Loke, who is also Transport Minister, told reporters after inspecting the progress of the Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) construction at Pasar Jawa Station today.

Loke said this issue has been clarified by various parties, including UMNO vice-president and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who affirmed that such practices have been permitted for some time.

Yesterday, Mohamed Khaled, when commenting on the issue of donations for a charity concert involving an alcoholic beverage company at a school in Sepang, said there was nothing wrong with vernacular schools accepting donations from such companies.

Mohamed Khaled said this practice was also followed by previous administrations, including those led by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The controversy arose recently when a charity concert aimed at raising funds to build a new school hall—an initiative started 30 years ago — was reported to involve donations and sponsorships from an alcoholic beverage company.

In another development, Loke said DAP’s machinery is willing to help out Barisan Nasional (BN)’s campaign in the Nenggiri state by-election if needed.

“We are indeed committed to the spirit of unity. If asked, we will assist as we did in the Pelangai by-election, where we supported and ensured BN’s candidate won with our help.

“During the Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election, we also received good cooperation from BN, particularly Selangor UMNO, for which we are grateful,” he commented in response to UMNO’s Nenggiri by-election director and UMNO Gua Musang division chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s request for the DAP not to campaign in the by-election.

Kelantan UMNO announced its youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani as the BN candidate for the Nenggiri by-election, which is being held after the Kelantan State Assembly speaker was informed that its representative Mohd Azizi Abu Naim had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission has set Aug 17 for polling, with nomination day on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.