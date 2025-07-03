Bus operators must enforce seat belt rules for passenger safety

KUALA TERENGGANU: Public bus operators must enforce stricter compliance with seat belt regulations to enhance passenger safety.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) emphasizes that the mandatory rule is not just a legal requirement but a step toward fostering a safety-conscious culture.

Mohammad Fakhri Mansor, APAD Eastern Region head, stated that the agency actively conducts driver competency programmes, particularly for express bus drivers.

“We have held three training sessions involving 100 operators from 80 transport companies in the Eastern Region. A fourth course is planned to reinforce road safety awareness,“ he said.

Fakhri highlighted that seat belt usage is compulsory for all passengers, not just drivers. He spoke during the launch of the new Darul Iman Express Bus at the Kuala Terengganu City Council Bus Terminal. The event was attended by Darul Iman Express managing director Laili Ismail.

Laili welcomed the government’s directive, confirming that his company has instructed drivers to ensure passengers buckle up before departure. “Our buses have seat belts and CCTV cameras to monitor compliance,“ he said. - Bernama