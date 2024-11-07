PETALING JAYA: The two dead women found in a car at Penang earlier today, said to be best friends were reported missing on July 5 by their family members.

A report from Sinar Harian states the two women, aged 25 and 30-years-old, believed to be from Negeri Sembilan, had come to Penang for a vacation.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Helmi Aris also confirmed that there were no weapons or other criminal items.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death report (SDR), Helmi added.

Both women’s bodies were claimed by their families at 2pm today after their autopsies were done.

The bodies will be brought back to Negeri Sembilan before their burial.

Previously, the two women’s corpses were found bloated and smelled bad in a Honda WR-V parked near a residential area in Taman Sri Rambai by the public at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (July 10) before notifying the authorities.

Preliminary investigations estimated the time of death to be more than five days ago, seeing their state of decomposition.

A relative’s phone number of one of the deceased was also discovered on the car’s dashboard.

