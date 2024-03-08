Dengue cases drop to 2,609 in week 30, four deaths reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases decreased to 2,609 in Epidemiology Week 30 (EW30) for the July 21-27 period, compared to 2,690 the previous week, with four deaths reported due to complications, according to the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the cumulative dengue cases reported up to EW30 were 85,740 cases compared to 68,651 cases for the same period last year.

“A total of 73 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported, compared to 47 deaths for the same period in 2023,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of reported hotspot localities in EW30 was 96 compared to 94 the previous week.

He said of the 96 reported localities, 75 were in Selangor, five each in Perak and Negeri Sembilan, four in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, three in Sabah, two in Kedah, and one each in Kelantan and Johor.

He said for chikungunya surveillance, four cases were recorded in EW30.

The cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 62, and no chikungunya outbreaks were reported in EW30.

For zika surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said 1,564 blood samples, eight urine samples and three cerebrospinal fluid samples were screened for zika, and all results were negative.