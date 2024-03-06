Deputy Foreign Minister to lead Malaysia’s delegation to first Malaysia-UAE JCC meeting in Abu Dhabi

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin will lead the Malaysian delegation to the first meeting of the Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi on June 4.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the organisation of this JCC is in line with the elevation of Malaysia-UAE relations to the level of Strategic Partnership since September 2022.

The first JCC Malaysia-UAE meeting will be co-chaired by Mohamad and UAE Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh.

A total of 16 strategic cooperation areas between the two countries will be discussed, including defence, banking and finance, health, renewable energy, education, the halal industry, and science and technology.

Mohamad is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Their discussions will focus on Malaysia-UAE bilateral relations as well as regional and international affairs, particularly the situation in the Middle East and Palestine.

The UAE is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, the second-largest export destination, and the second-largest import source from the West Asian region.

In 2023, Malaysia’s trade with the UAE increased by 5.4 per cent to RM39.63 billion (US$8.67 billion) compared to RM37.6 billion (US$8.53 billion) in the previous year.