Details of BlackRock’s investment in Malaysia among focus of Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

KUALA LUMPUR: The total investment by BlackRock and its affiliate companies in Malaysia will be among the highlights at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) to the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry during the Minister’s Question Time session.

Lim is seeking details on where BlackRock has made investments within Malaysia and the potential economic implications if these long-standing investments were to be withdrawn.

In the same session, Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat) will ask the Health Minister to state the difference between local university training programmes and the Parallel Pathway foreign training skill programmes as well as the estimated cost spent on government-sponsored specialised training.

ALSO READ: Severing ties with BlackRock will affect economy: Expert

In addition, Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) will request the Foreign Minister to outline the benefits Malaysia has received following the strengthening of relations with Central Asian countries through Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to several countries in the region in mid-May.

During the Oral Question and Answer Session, Commander (R) Nordin Ahmad Ismail (PN-Lumut) will ask the Minister of Communications to detail measures taken to combat the dissemination of pornographic videos and images on social media platforms, which also serve to promote sex-related products.

In addition, Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau) will ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to outline plans for standardising prices of goods across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak, as well as strategies to tackle the smuggling of subsidised necessities.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) will raise the issue of the term “Allah”, seeking an update from the Prime Minister on the establishment and progress of the Special Technical and Legal Documentation Committee to review the Nik Elin case and related issues.

Following these discussions, the Dewan Rakyat will proceed with the first reading of the Audit (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Also scheduled on today’s agenda are the second reading of the Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the continuation of debates on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament runs 15 days until July 18.