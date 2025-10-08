German mayor stabbed in suspected family dispute at home

BERLIN: A newly elected German town mayor was badly wounded in a stabbing attack on Tuesday that Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned as a “heinous act”.

Iris Stalzer, the 57-year-old mayor-elect of Herdecke near Dortmund, was found at her home around 12:40 pm with life-threatening injuries.

Police immediately treated her in intensive care before transporting her to hospital by helicopter.

Authorities launched a homicide investigation while examining all possible directions including potential family connections.

Chancellor Merz expressed fears for her life and demanded swift clarification of the crime and its background.

News outlet Der Spiegel reported Stalzer sustained more than ten stab wounds according to unnamed investigators.

Bild daily stated she suffered stab wounds to her stomach and back with both her adoptive children present at home.

The 15-year-old boy reportedly told police several men attacked his mother on the street.

Police took the teenager away for questioning in handcuffs according to the same report.

Der Spiegel revealed a previous domestic violence incident occurred in the Stalzer household this summer.

The politician’s daughter had previously used a knife against the 57-year-old during that earlier incident.

Prosecutors and police later confirmed no signs indicated political motivation for the attack.

Investigators instead suspect the stabbing resulted from a family dispute.

Both of the politician’s children remained at a police station as authorities worked to clarify the circumstances.

Stalzer, representing the centre-left Social Democratic Party, won her election as mayor on September 28.

The town administration expressed shock and dismay following the violent attack.

SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch conveyed thoughts and hopes for her survival in Berlin.

He acknowledged deep sadness while refraining from commenting on the background during this early stage. – AFP