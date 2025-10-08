Iran dismisses Israeli missile warnings as fabricated threat

TEHRAN: Iran has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warnings about its missile programme as fabricated threats.

Netanyahu claimed in a Monday podcast interview that Iran was developing intercontinental ballistic missiles with an 8,000 kilometre range.

He stated these missiles could potentially target American cities including New York City, Washington, Boston, Miami, and Mar-a-Lago.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned these comments on social media platform X.

Araghchi wrote that Israel was attempting to portray Iran’s defensive power as a made-up threat.

Iran possesses a substantial arsenal of domestically produced ballistic missiles including Shahab-3 rockets.

These missiles have a 2,000 kilometre range sufficient to reach Israeli territory.

A 12-day war erupted in June following unprecedented Israeli strikes inside Iran targeting military, political and nuclear sites.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and the largest US base in the Middle East located in Qatar.

This occurred after Washington launched its own bombing raid against Iranian targets.

Since the June 24 ceasefire, Iranian officials have repeatedly warned of possible renewed conflict.

They consistently state that Iran is prepared for war but does not seek it.

Western countries and Israel accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons and developing nuclear-capable missiles.

Iran denies all charges and insists its nuclear programme serves only civilian energy and medical research purposes. – AFP