Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Ramli lodges police report over defamatory post

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor today lodged a police report regarding a TikTok post which he said is provocative and defamatory against him.

Ramli, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cameron Highlands, described the post by the account owner @apong606 as baseless and irresponsible.

“This statement is humiliating and tarnishes my dignity as the only MP representing the Orang Asli community.

“Today’s police report was made under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace, as well as Sections 505(C) and 499 of the Penal Code,“ he told a press conference in Parliament Building.

Ramli said he would also report the matter to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) under Section 223 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which involves using a network to send any false comment, request, suggestion or communication.

He said the post is believed to have been made by certain parties who disagreed and were dissatisfied with his engagement sessions on proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution and the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954.

Additionally, Ramli is considering filing a civil lawsuit with a claim of at least RM1 million, and the account owner will need to issue a public apology once the investigation is completed.

He hopes the authorities can investigate and take appropriate action against the parties responsible for the defamatory and inciting post.

He also reminded the public, especially the Orang Asli community, not to spread slander through social media platforms.