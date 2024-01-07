Dewan Rakyat news in brief: July 1

34,216 cases of occupational injuries recorded in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), through the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), recorded a total of 34,216 cases of occupational injuries in 2022, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that the occupational injury ratio for that year was 2.22 per 1,000 workers, which is lower compared with several other countries, such as Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

“DOSH always takes proactive measures to ensure that the level of occupational safety and health in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector can be improved,” he said, in response to a question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang), during an oral question and answer session.

Awang had inquired about the number of occupational health and safety-related accidents, and the latest approaches being taken to raise awareness among employers, including those in the SME sector.

Proposed Paroi-Senawang link able to shorten journey to six minutes - Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed construction of an elevated highway, the Paroi-Senawang Link (PSL), from the Senawang Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) to the Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS), is expected to reduce travel time to just six minutes, compared with the current 30 minutes.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the current route, via Jalan Persekutuan (FT242), involves a 6.6-kilometre journey, passing through 10 intersections controlled by traffic lights, which significantly slows down the journey.

“If this PSL proposal is implemented, motorists will be able to enjoy more comfortable routes... The proposed PSL has been discussed in detail, to ensure that this project is viable and can provide added value to the surrounding residents, especially highway users,” he said, during the oral question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH-Port Dickson), who asked about the latest status of the elevated highway project from the Senawang Toll Plaza to the LEKAS Expressway exit, noting that there has been no implementation of the project thus far.

Amendments to Fisheries Act 1985 will be tabled in next parliament sitting - Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will table a Bill to amend the Fisheries Act 1985 at the next sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said that the amendments will address revisions to licensing conditions for small-scale fishermen and large-sized boats, as well as fishing areas.

“The amendments are intended to ensure that proper action can be taken, and to strive for fairness to all parties,” he said, during an oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Fakhrurazi (PN-Kuala Kedah), who inquired about the government’s plans to revise the conditions for granting licences to small-scale fishermen.