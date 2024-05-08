Dewan Rakyat Speaker calls for review of outdated laws

IPOH: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul recently convened a meeting with secretaries-general (KSU) and legal advisors from each ministry to review existing legislation that may be obsolete.

Johari stated that this measure is necessary to address outdated laws that are incompatible with the digital age and to ensure they are updated to keep pace with current developments.

“I have requested to hold at least two to three meetings per year with the KSU. The response was very good at the first meeting, alhamdulillah.

“I anticipate a second meeting, possibly during the upcoming budget session (2025 Budget), which will provide an opportunity for them to communicate directly with my office through the Secretary of the House,“ he said during a press conference after a working visit to the Perak state legislative assembly here today.

He added however that no specific timeline has been set for proposals on the matter from the KSU.

Johari was addressing questions on whether there has been a review of outdated laws at the parliamentary level.

He then shared that one of the matters he learned during the visit was about the assistance provided to state assemblymen.

“For example, Perak has already begun assisting state assemblymen with their service centres. I was also an assemblyman in Kedah, and it was a battle in the state assembly to obtain funding for a service centre,“ he said.

“Perak has a select committee focused on specific issues, such as the select committee on flies. It may sound like a joke, but this is the reality. The existence of such a committee is not only an initiative of the Speaker but also involves all parties,“ he added.

He noted that establishing special select committees can significantly simplify the resolution of emerging issues.

Also present at the press conference were Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid and his deputy, Jenny Choy Tsi Jen.

This is Johari’s third working visit to state legislative assemblies, after Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

On a separate note, Johari indicated that the anti-hopping law might be a key topic at the 2024 Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies in Malaysia, scheduled for September.

“Yes, there may be questions on this topic. Even though it’s not on the official agenda, it does not prevent the Speaker from raising questions to promote understanding and clarity.

“Each state has its own constitution. What happens in Parliament serves as a guideline, but ultimately states have their own rights. Insya-Allah, the issue (anti-hopping law) might be discussed,“ he said addressing a question on whether the law would be addressed at the conference, following previous concerns about gaps in the legislation.