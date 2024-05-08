$!Volkswagen Malaysia Aims For Malaysia Book Of Records Of Biggest Golf Gathering

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is gearing up to host a landmark event in the automotive calendar – the 2024 Golf Fan Fest. Scheduled for August 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, this grand celebration will take place at the Sepang International Circuit and aims to set a new Malaysia Book of Records milestone as the largest gathering of Volkswagen Golf owners and enthusiasts in the country.

The Golf Fan Fest promises a full day of exhilarating activities and attractions designed to honour the iconic Volkswagen Golf, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Attendees can look forward to an array of exciting driving challenges, including a gymkhana driving competition, Golf R drift taxi rides, and track sessions. A special showcase highlighting the evolution of the Golf over the past five decades will also captivate fans.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will feature the grand finale of Volkswagen’s Biggest Golf Fan contest. Over the past month, enthusiasts have competed for the coveted title, and the eight finalists will battle for the Grand Prize and the honour of being named the country’s biggest Golf fan during the event.

With over 37 million Golf vehicles delivered worldwide across more than 70 countries, the Golf stands as one of Volkswagen’s most successful and beloved models. This milestone event will bring together Golf fans and friends to celebrate the enduring legacy of this automotive icon.