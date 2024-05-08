$!Maserati Faces Sales Slump but Stellantis Reaffirms Commitment

Maserati has had a challenging start to 2024, with sales dropping by over 50% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, totalling just 6,500 units. The luxury Italian brand also reported an adjusted operating loss of €82 million, highlighting a significant financial struggle.

Despite these setbacks, Stellantis, the parent company of Maserati, has reaffirmed its commitment to the brand. On July 30, Stellantis emphasised that it remains dedicated to Maserati’s future, rejecting speculation that the brand might be at risk of being sold or shut down.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had previously warned that underperforming brands within the Stellantis portfolio could face elimination if they failed to turn a profit. “If they don’t make money, we will shut them down,” Tavares stated during an earnings call. “We cannot afford to have brands that do not make money.”