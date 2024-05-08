$!Maserati Faces Sales Slump but Stellantis Reaffirms Commitment

Maserati has had a challenging start to 2024, with sales dropping by over 50% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, totalling just 6,500 units. The luxury Italian brand also reported an adjusted operating loss of €82 million, highlighting a significant financial struggle.
Despite these setbacks, Stellantis, the parent company of Maserati, has reaffirmed its commitment to the brand. On July 30, Stellantis emphasised that it remains dedicated to Maserati’s future, rejecting speculation that the brand might be at risk of being sold or shut down.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had previously warned that underperforming brands within the Stellantis portfolio could face elimination if they failed to turn a profit. “If they don’t make money, we will shut them down,” Tavares stated during an earnings call. “We cannot afford to have brands that do not make money.”
Maserati’s performance this year contrasts sharply with its expectations. The current GranTurismo, a significant upgrade from its predecessor, and the new Grecale SUV were anticipated to boost the brand’s sales significantly. Maserati had hoped that the Grecale would help achieve an annual sales target of 100,000 units. However, the brand has faced delays in updating its old Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans, which has affected its market appeal.
The recent downturn in sales has led to speculation about Maserati’s future within the Stellantis group. However, Stellantis’ recent statements indicate that the brand’s immediate future is secure, though its long-term prospects remain uncertain.