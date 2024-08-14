Diesel price down by 5 sen in Peninsular Malaysia, no change in petrol prices

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be reduced by 5 sen per litre to RM3.25 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

The prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM3.47 and RM2.05 per litre respectively from Aug 15 to 21.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said that price reduction was due to the recent decline in global crude oil prices, and as such, the government decided to reduce the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia by 5 sen per litre.

The MOF said prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,“ read the statement.