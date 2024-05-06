Disabled e-hailing driver linked to alleged assault case arrives at Bukit Aman

PETALING JAYA: The disabled e-hailing driver who was allegedly beaten by a bodyguard of a VIP has reportedly arrived at Bukit Aman to give a statement.

According to New Straits Times, the man arrived at 10.45am and accompanying by lawyers Latheefa Koya, N. Surendran and an interpreter.

It was reported yesterday (June 4) that the ride-hailing company Grab Malaysia had applied for insurance compensation from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the driver.

According to a police report cited by theSun, the victim claimed that he was punched by the said bodyguard after he was asked to move his car while waiting at the lobby of a five-star hotel, located near KL Sentral.

On May 29, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the driver had lodged a second police report to withdraw the first one.

Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has urged the authorities to investigate thoroughly the incident where a security personnel is alleged to have committed a harmful act.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Minister (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri shared that she has instructed her officials to investigate the incident to see if any assistance can be given to the affected individual.

