Diverse crowd enlivens National Month launch in Cyberjaya

CYBERJAYA: The National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony held here today attracted not only residents of the peninsula but also people from Sabah, Sarawak, and even foreign nationals.

According to Farihah Fuaad, 28, a travel agency employee from Sarawak, she and her friend took the opportunity to purchase Sarawak laksa at the state’s booth.

“I moved to Cyberjaya a year ago for work and events like this give me a good sense of belonging. I just had to get the Sarawak laksa as it’s quite hard to get it here,” said Farihah, who learned about the carnival through a billboard advertisement.

Steffani Nerri, 36, a businesswoman from Sabah, expressed her excitement about exploring the various state booths, including her own, which showcased an array of traditional foods from the Land Below the Wind.

“I have never been to Johor and just now, I was attracted by their booth and got to try their kuih diraja. It was so good and this makes me want to travel to Johor soon,” she said, praising the government’s initiative to organise a programme that fosters unity and enhances understanding of the cultures of other states.

For software engineer Ibrahim Mohammed of Egypt, attending this unity programme for the first time was a unique experience since it allowed outsiders to learn about Malaysia’s customs and cultures up close.

“I have been here (Malaysia) for six years and this is my first time attending such a cultural event and it is amazing. There is a booth for every state here and I think the government should organise more events like this in the future.

“I love the Malaysian culture and that’s why I decided to stay here. It’s very peaceful and diverse,” said the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Johor graduate.

Meanwhile, Amelia Ang, 66, a manufacturing company employee from Petaling Jaya, viewed the programme as a great way to foster unity and learn about the many cultures, goods, and arts of Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launching ceremony later today.

This event marks the beginning of the countdown to the National Day 2024 celebration on Aug 31 in Putrajaya and the Malaysia Day 2024 celebration on Sept 16 in Sabah.

Further information on the celebrations and its related programmes can be found at www.merdeka360.my.