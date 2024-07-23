Don’t let issues politicise and harm Singapore-Malaysia relations - Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia must not inadvertently let an issue get politicised and played up, or poison the overall relationship between the two nations, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

According to the minister, this could make things even more difficult and be very damaging to both sides.

He said over the years, Singapore and Malaysia have had to deal with more difficult and sensitive issues, such as water supply, airspace management, and maritime delimitation, which he expects will take some time to resolve.

“But all in all, both sides have made significant progress in our relationship over the decades. We should appreciate how hard-won and precious this progress has been – both the specific things we have achieved, and the overall good state of our relationship. It is not at all to be taken for granted,” noted Lee.

He was speaking at the Kuala Lumpur Business Club on Sunday as part of his visit to Malaysia. The transcript was made available on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website.

Lee said Singapore and Malaysia share a close, but inherently complex relationship. Therefore, leaders and the two governments have to take a strategic perspective, and manage issues closely and sensitively, from the point of view of the overall relationship.

He stated that the three longstanding issues need hard work and serious discussion to identify workable and durable approaches, manage the continuing issues, and accommodate each other’s vital interests.

“This is a difficult task, but even with such difficult tasks, it is possible to find constructive ways to make progress together, as we did with Pedra Branca, and the KTM Land.

“Even as we did with water when we made an agreement to build the Linggiu Dam, which has benefited both countries now for nearly 30 years,” he said, adding that there is a need to take into account domestic political sentiments that often make these issues even more complex and delicate.

Lee went on to say that despite the sensitive and complex nature of the relationship, both sides know that they have to work together because there is no alternative, for both parties.

Expressing his satisfaction with Malaysia-Singapore ties, the minister said he is glad that at the highest levels on both sides, Malaysia and Singapore have generally been able to keep the big picture in mind, and have made good progress, even if they have not always agreed on every issue.

Lee noted that he enjoyed good rapport with many Malaysian leaders, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is glad that at this moment of transition in Singapore, bilateral ties are stable and positive.

He is confident that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will work with the Malaysian prime minister to take the partnership forward, and will do all he can in his new role as Senior Minister to further strengthen ties and help forge new ones between the two countries.

Singapore, he said, wants to grow the bilateral relationship and keep political relations stable and friendly, in order to foster a conducive business environment.

“The more stable the political atmosphere is, the easier it is for business people to operate without having to worry about the weather. The more our two countries can keep things positive and stable, and the fewer political ups and downs there are, the more both our people will benefit,” he said.