A recent revelation by a Malaysian woman has stirred up conversations online after she disclosed that local content creators can earn up to RM80,000 for just three pieces of content.

The video, shared by TikTok user @kerjazz, also known as Adalyna, has since gone viral, amassing over 286,000 views and more than 16,900 likes.

In her video, she recounts her astonishment upon learning from a friend in the media industry that her company had signed a contract with an agency to hire a Malaysian content creator.

The deal, which involved producing just three pieces of content, was valued at a staggering RM80,000.

“Just imagine. You can get RM80,000 for just 3 content. 3 content, not 30! This means that the value of just 1 content is over RM26,000. What do you guys think? I was stunned when I heard that,” she exclaimed.

Adalyna highlighted that the willingness of companies to pay such significant amounts indicates the high value placed on content creation.

Inspired by this revelation, she expressed her determination to start her own content creation team, inviting others to join her venture.

The video’s comment section was filled with reactions from Malaysians, some sharing their own insights into the industry.

“I want to be a live host,” one person commented.

Another netizen said, “I support the idea of requiring content creators to declare their income, given the lucrative nature of the industry.”