BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued an immediate work suspension notice at the site where a factory worker here was crushed to death by a forklift on Monday.

Its director, Hairozie Asri, said the accident involving the male foreign worker occurred at 9.40 pm.

“It happened when the forklift operator was lifting and moving items in the logistics area of the plant. It was reported that the forklift became unstable and fell on him, killing him on the spot,” he said in a statement today.

“A team of investigating officers from Penang DOSH went to the location to conduct an investigation as soon as they were notified of the accident,“ he said.

He said the work suspension notice will be in force until the investigation is completed.

“We will conduct a follow-up investigation by obtaining related documents, recording statements from identified witnesses, and making follow-up visits to the premises after corrective and preventive actions are taken,“ he said.