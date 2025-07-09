Anak Kita initiative exceeds SPM targets, boosts literacy in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anak Kita initiative has exceeded its initial targets for the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Acceleration programme, demonstrating significant progress in student literacy and numeracy.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed the programme’s success, citing positive results from the Hasanah Foundation and MADANI Monitoring Unit.

According to Fadhlina, the reading, writing, and counting (3M) intervention has shown encouraging improvements since its launch last year.

The programme, a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance, was designed to reduce student dropouts, enhance foundational skills, and support SPM preparation.

“After almost a year of implementation, various intervention programmes have been successfully carried out through strategic collaborations with Yayasan Hasanah, the MADANI Monitoring Unit, public universities, corporate companies, and civil society organisations,“ Fadhlina said in a Facebook post.

The minister emphasised that the initiative is under close monitoring to ensure its effectiveness. She expressed optimism about expanding its reach to benefit more students nationwide.