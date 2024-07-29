DOSM: Economic census 2023 records 1.09 mln establishments in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of establishments in Malaysia stood at 1.09 million in 2022, an increase of 2.5 per cent from previous years, with a gross output valued at RM3.85 trillion, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM)

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said DoSM’s Economic Census 2023 report, published today, unveiled that the gross output for the overall economic sectors improved by 6.4 per cent annually.

“The incline was predominantly attributable to the strong growth in the manufacturing sector, which rose by 7.5 per cent, reaching RM1.89 trillion from RM1.14 trillion in 2015.

“The growth was led by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products sub-sector. This was followed by the services sector, which increased by 5.7 per cent to RM1.43 trillion, and the mining and quarrying sector (RM204.1 billion; 6.5 per cent),” he said in a statement.

In line with the increase in gross output, intermediate inputs for the overall economic sectors rose by 6.5 per cent annually (2015: 7.1 per cent) to RM2.35 trillion, compared to RM1.51 trillion in 2015.

He said the increment was mainly in the manufacturing sector, which had an annual growth rate of 7.6 per cent, reaching RM1.48 trillion, followed by the services sector (RM647.2 billion; 5.4 per cent) and the construction sector (RM139.3 billion; 2.8 per cent).

Similarly, the total value added increased by 6.2 per cent to RM1.50 trillion in 2022, compared to RM986.3 billion in 2015 (8.2 per cent annual growth).

The services sector, contributing 51.9 per cent or RM779.4 billion, was a key driver of Malaysia’s economy, posting an annual growth of 6.0 per cent, driven by the wholesale and retail trade sub-sector.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector ranked second with a contribution of 27.6 per cent (RM414.9 billion), growing by 7.1 per cent annually.

The mining and quarrying sector recorded an expansion of 7.0 per cent to RM165 billion.

According to the statement, the latest Economic Census data was compared to the previous census conducted in 2016 for the reference year of 2015, which recorded 920,630 establishments.

“A total of 951,862 establishments, or an 87.2 per cent share, were concentrated in the services sector, followed by the construction sector (71,062 establishments or 6.5 per cent), and the manufacturing sector (54,505 establishments or 5.0 per cent).

“Meanwhile, both the agriculture and mining and quarrying sectors accounted for the remaining 12,998 establishments and 1,440 establishments, respectively,” said the chief statistician.

The 2023 Economic Census unveiled several important results indicating dynamic economic shifts within seven years, aligning with the performance of Malaysia’s merchandise trade.

Malaysia’s merchandise trade showed a strong growth of exports within this period, with an annual growth rate of 10.4 per cent, amounting to RM1.55 trillion in 2022, compared to RM777.5 billion in 2015.