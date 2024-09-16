Dozens of Malaysian holiday-goers can’t cross to Thailand due to passport issues, tax arrears

ALOR SETAR: Dozens of Malaysian holiday-goers wishing to go to Thailand over the long weekend had their dreams crashed at the border gate due to passport issues, income tax arrears, customs tax, and unresolved old criminal cases.

Kedah Immigration director Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain said the problems were detected through data obtained from the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

“There were 10 cases involving damaged passports such as being torn, water-damaged, missing pages and had scratches.

“There are also 20 cases related to income tax arrears and nine cases involving customs issues, making this cross-border journey more challenging for those involved,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ridzwan said to avoid last-minute stress and disappointment, all Malaysians are advised to check their travel status online at the Immigration’s Travel Check System (SSPI) portal before making any plan to travel overseas.

“They need only to enter their MyKad number in the SSPI portal to know whether or not they are on the travel restriction list,” he said.