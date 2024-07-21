DPM Fadillah reminds contractors to complete gov’t projects on time and within budget

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has reminded contractors that the onus is on them to ensure the smooth implementation of projects awarded by the government.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said contractors must sign a pledge to ensure the projects are completed within the specified time frame and according to the agreed specifications, standards and budget.

“If I frequently visit the project site, it means the project has problems. So contractors should be cautious; if they perform well, we fully support them.

“Therefore, we (ministry) hope that contractors will execute projects as best as possible, engage with the community before starting onsite, meet with the Village Committee or representatives to discuss implementation methods, and minimise any difficulties during the project implementation period,“ he said.

Fadillah told reporters this after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sungai Sarawak Integrated River Development Project (PLSB) (Package Three) for Flood Mitigation at Sungai Gersik and Sungai Sinjan, as well as the deepening and widening of Sungai Minjap in Matang here today.

He said the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA) has approved RM191 million for implementing all three packages, and they are expected to be fully completed by May 2026.

“The federal government is confident that once the entire Sungai Sarawak PLSB involving these three packages is completed, it will be able to address the issue of flash floods in the Kuching city area.

“This project will benefit more than 20,000 residents in the surrounding area, and it is estimated that approximately 117 hectares will be protected from the risk of flood disasters,” he said.