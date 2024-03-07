Dr Zaliha corrects MP’S ‘brain drain’ literal translation

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, corrected Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) on his translation of the term “brain drain” into Malay during the Questions for Oral Answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said that Ling’s translation of “brain drain” as “longkang otak” was inaccurate.

“I would like to correct a term used by Yang Berhormat Sibu. In this question, the term “brain drain” is translated as “longkang otak”

“That is a literal translation. The term introduced by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka is actually “hijrah cendekiawan”, although some call it “penghijrahan bakat”, but that is not accurate,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said this before responding to Ling’s question regarding the ministry’s measures to address the brain drain issue.