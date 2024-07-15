Drunk-driving: Man on remand for crashing into traffic policeman

JOHOR BAHRU: A man, suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, is on remand for four days from today for allegedly crashing into a traffic policeman on duty at Kilometer 3.6 Jalan Pantai heading to Permas Jaya here yesterday.

The remand order against the suspect, in his 30s, was issued by Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid, to facilitate investigation under Section 44(1A)(B) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Yesterday, the media reported that a traffic policeman was seriously injured after being hit by a drunk driver while controlling traffic at Kilometer 3.6 of Jalan Pantai towards Permas Jaya.