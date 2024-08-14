E-waste facilities face legal action for violations of Environmental Quality Act

PUTRAJAYA: Five e-waste facilities that failed to comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 have been subjected to equipment operation suspension (POK) under Section 38(1)(a) of the Act.

Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaafar said the action was taken to prevent ongoing pollution that could harm the health of residents living near Segamat Industrial Area 2 in Johor.

He noted that these premises process various types of waste, including lithium batteries, aluminum dross, e-waste and cables contaminated with scheduled waste.

“The DOE is also in the process of completing investigation papers for legal action against these five premises,“ he said in a statement today.

This enforcement action follows investigations conducted on July 16, 2024 and Aug 12, 2024, in response to 17 complaints received from residents in the area regarding odour pollution and illegal e-waste factory operations.

Wan Abdul Latiff added that if convicted, the premises owners could face severe penalties under the Act, including fines of up to RM250,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both under Section 18(1).

Additionally, under Section 34A(6), they could face imprisonment of up to five years and fines ranging from RM100,000 to RM1 million.

He said the DOE would continue to monitor the industrial area to identify any premises that may still be processing scheduled waste without the department’s approval.

Recently, a news portal reported on these activities, revealing that certain facilities are allegedly operating to dissolve, process and melt smuggled e-waste without adhering to the required specifications.

The recycling plants involved are suspected of operating without a valid permit or licence from the DOE to manage the entire e-waste processing operation.