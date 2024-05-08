Elderly woman deceived of gold necklace by man at health clinic

ALOR SETAR: A 60-year-old woman claims she was ‘relieved’ of a RM6,000 gold chain by a stranger at a health clinic here yesterday.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the incident happened at about 8 am after the woman rejected a man’s offer to give her traditional treatment.

“After visiting the clinic, the victim noticed that her gold necklace was missing and suspected that the suspect had stolen it.

“This is because the suspect had commented that the victim’s necklace looked loose and then acted as if he was tightening it,“ she said in a statement here today.

She said the woman lodged a report at the Alor Setar police station at about 12.20 pm yesterday.

Police are looking for a Chinese man, about 1.60 metres tall and in his 60s, to assist in the investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Kota Setar district police headquarters at 04-7747222 or any nearby police station.