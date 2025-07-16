Lamborghini Temerario unleashed in Malaysia – RM1.35mil

LAMBORGHINI Kuala Lumpur has officially unveiled the highly anticipated Lamborghini Temerario, which replaces the iconic Huracán, marking its electrified Malaysian launch, joining the Revuelto.

Originally launched at Monterey Car Week in August 2024, the Temerario has now made its Southeast Asian debut in one of Lamborghini’s most important emerging markets. Presented in a striking Blu Marinus finish, the model displayed reflects the brand’s evolving design language and engineering ethos, merging raw mechanical excellence with hybrid innovation.

At the core of the Temerario is a completely new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, engineered in Sant’Agata Bolognese, which revs to an astonishing 10,000 rpm. Paired with three electric motors — two on the front axle and one integrated between the engine and gearbox — the hybrid system delivers a combined output of approximately 920PS. This allows the Temerario to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 343km/h.

Structurally, the car rides on a new lightweight aluminium spaceframe that is 20 per cent stiffer than its predecessor, providing enhanced agility and torsional rigidity. The aerodynamic package has also seen major advancements, with Lamborghini claiming a 118 per cent increase in downforce over the Huracán EVO, rising to 158 per cent with the optional Alleggerita lightweight package. This variant further reduces weight by over 25 kg through the use of carbon-fibre wheels and body components.

Inside, the Temerario features a futuristic cockpit that Lamborghini describes as “pilot-inspired.” The cabin offers improved headroom, redesigned comfort seating, and an intuitive new human-machine interface (HMI). Technological highlights include Lamborghini Telemetry 2.0, integrated dashcam functionality, a memory recorder, and an augmented reality (AR) navigation system.

The Lamborghini Temerario is now open for booking in Malaysia through Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur, with a starting price of RM 1,350,000 before duties, taxes and personalisation.

The arrival of the Temerario marks a significant milestone for Lamborghini in Malaysia, representing the brand’s commitment to hybrid performance under its broader “Direzione Cor Tauri” electrification strategy. It is also the first time a Lamborghini production car features a V8 as the centrepiece — and what a statement it makes.

For Malaysian supercar enthusiasts, the Temerario offers not only blistering performance and engineering brilliance but also a glimpse into the electrified future of Italian motoring passion.