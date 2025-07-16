Government urged to ban drug-laced vape products in Malaysia

KUCHING: The federal government has been urged to introduce strict laws prohibiting vape products laced with illegal substances like synthetic drugs.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah highlighted the growing misuse of vape, particularly among young people, as a serious public health issue.

“Vape was initially promoted as a safer alternative to smoking, but it has now been exploited for drug abuse and addiction,“ he said. Abdul Karim, who also leads the Sarawak chapter of the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam), stressed the need for urgent legal action following a State Drug Eradication Action Council (MTMD) meeting.

He suggested that authorities consider either a complete ban on vape or restrict it to nicotine-based products, similar to regulated tobacco items.

“A blanket ban may not be practical since some users consume vape responsibly. However, if it involves illegal substances like ‘magic mushrooms’ or synthetic drugs, strict laws must be enforced,“ he added.

The 2022 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) revealed that Sarawak has the highest vape usage rate among Malaysian teens aged 13 to 17, with 20.3% prevalence, affecting an estimated 39,608 individuals. - Bernama