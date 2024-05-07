Engineer arrested over peeping Tom pictures in women’s loo

BALIK PULAU: A factory engineer was arrested for allegedly taking voyeuristic pictures and videos of ladies in the women’s toilet of a shopping mall in Lengkok Mayang Pasir, Bayan Baru here yesterday.

South West district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the 27-year-old man was arrested at about 10.30 pm after security guards became aware of the indecent act.

“The suspect is said to have entered the women’s toilet on the first floor several times and a review of CCTV footage found that he entered (the toilet) on June 26 and Wednesday. An examination of his mobile phone found several pictures of naked women’s bottoms there.

“There were also a video in the toilet and other pornographic pictures and videos. The man claimed he took the pictures and videos for his own viewing,” Kamarul told Bernama today.

He said the suspect has been remanded for four days until July 8 to assist in the investigation under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.