Enhancing security forces cooperation through sports

MELAKA: Organising sports between the law enforcement agencies can strengthen cooperation among the personnel to maintain the security of the participating countries, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said it can be seen through the organisation of the 35th Rujirawongse Cup Rugby Championship between the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) held at Hang Jebat Stadium yesterday.

“I believe that RTP’s visit to Melaka this time through this competition can further strengthen the relationship that has been established for a long time between Malaysia and Thailand considering this annual rugby meet has gone on for 35 years.

“It is important that the good relationship between the two Southeast Asian law enforcement agencies is maintained for the two nations,“ he said when speaking at the dinner in conjunction with the 35th edition of the Rujirawongse Cup Rugby Championship between PDRM and RTP.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain and head of Thai police delegation, Lieutenant General Kornchai Klayklueng who represented Thailand’s Police Chief.

Ab Rauf also hoped that the tournament will be a meeting ground to exchange views and find new ideas in preparing and strengthening the defence lines of each country in an effort to maintain the region as a secure zone which will bring a positive impact on economic, political and social stability.

In the friendly matches, the PDRM team beat RTP in both contested categories, namely the Open Category with 32-21 and the Veteran Category 26-0.