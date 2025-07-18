Search for missing influencer in Sungai Tui called off after no new leads

MUAR: The search and rescue operation for motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, missing since Monday after his car plunged into Sungai Tui, has been called off.

Authorities confirmed no new leads were found after four days of intensive efforts.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz stated that the Incident Command Post at the scene was closed as the search entered its fourth day.

The operation involved 77 personnel from multiple agencies, including the Marine Police, K9 Unit, and Fire and Rescue Department.

“The search covered land, water, and air within a several-kilometre radius. Despite thorough efforts, no new evidence was found,“ Raiz Mukhliz said.

The decision to end the operation allows for expanded coordination if new information emerges.

Periodic searches will continue under the supervision of Lenga police station with support from Muar district police.

Tengku Nizaruddin, a 38-year-old businessman and vehicle accessories shop owner, went missing after his Perodua Axia was found partially submerged in the river. - Bernama