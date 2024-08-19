Ensure basic amenities for Orang Asli are provided, properly maintained, govt told

BANTING: Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor has urged the government to provide and maintain basic amenities for the Orang Asli community in the state.

“I do not want the Orang Asli community in Selangor to be left behind in development, assuming they are no longer relevant in the country’s progress.

“...The federal government and the Selangor state government must ensure that the basic amenities of the Orang Asli community such as roads, water supply, electricity, health clinics, and schools are provided and maintained continuously, properly and perfectly,“ the Ruler said at the launch of the Mah Meri Orang Asli community book titled ‘Moyang-Spirit of Carey Island’ here today.

The Selangor Sultan said the state government must be attentive to the needs of the state’s Orang Asli and be ready to assist in their development and progress.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded the government to ensure aspects such as the Orang Asli’s health and the cleanliness of their villages so they are free from diseases.

Sultan Sharafuddin also called on the government and private sector to extend assistance to repair the Mah Meri Cultural Village in Kampung Sungai Bumbun, Pulau Carey, damaged by a storm.

“This is to ensure that the people and foreign tourists who wish to learn about the Orang Asli in Pulay Carey and experience the village atmosphere can visit the village,“ the Ruler said, noting that the book launch should be held at the village.

Sultan Sharafuddin expressed hope that the book will guide efforts to advance the Orang Asli community in Selangor and attract historians and art enthusiasts to study the community’s customs, traditions, and arts in greater depth.

His Royal Highness said the traditions, artistic elements, and beliefs of the Mah Meri people, who have settled in Pulau Carey for over 300 years, are explained in detail in the book, adding that it can serve as a reference for future generations to learn about the community.

“I am proud of the Mah Meri Orang Asli community in Selangor, which has successfully demonstrated its uniqueness to the world, receiving recognition from UNESCO for its wood carvings, garnering 22 UNESCO Seal of Excellence awards.

“I hope that with this book, the Mah Meri’s crafts and tourism products will gain wider recognition and subsequently enhance their economy and standard of living,“ the Sultan said.

Earlier, the Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah were received by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari upon arrival.