Evacuation of Malaysians from Bangladesh expected to complete today - Foreign Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The evacuation of Malaysians, including 124 students, from strife-torn Bangladesh is expected to be completed today, the Senate was told.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said an AirAsia aircraft that can accommodate 350 passengers departed this morning and is scheduled to arrive at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, at 9.20 am (local time).

He said the Foreign Ministry is coordinating the evacuation effort in collaboration with the National Security Council, and the special flight is expected to return to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 later this afternoon.

“This operation is part of our effort to ensure the safety of our students and citizens in Bangladesh. Ten pilots working with airlines there and their families will also be brought back to Malaysia,” he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Amir Md Ghazali, who inquired about the steps taken by the Foreign Ministry to facilitate the return of Malaysians from Bangladesh.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has decided to bring back all Malaysians in Bangladesh due to security concerns following escalating tensions in that country.

Thousands of students in Bangladesh have been demonstrating since July 1 after the court reinstated quotas for public sector jobs that were abolished in 2018.