eWarga Emas portal launched to improve services for the elderly

PUTRAJAYA: The eWarga Emas portal launched today was developed to create an effective and integrated service delivery system for the elderly, said Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Noraini said the portal is expected to have a positive impact on the government as it can increase the productivity and efficiency of agencies involved in planning, analysing, managing and monitoring the elderly population, which is a target group of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM).

“The eWarga Emas system is introduced to improve the efficiency of services for the elderly.

“It helps in data management and policy planning while supporting seniors in accessing information such as job opportunities and related facilities,” she said at the 2024 National Senior Citizens Day celebration themed ‘Ageing with Dignity: Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons’ here today.

She further explained that the eWarga Emas portal is one of eight initiatives implemented by KPWKM as a leading agency in elderly care services.

Noraini said other initiatives include implementing the PAWE@3A Senior Citizens Empowerment programme, strengthening institutions for the elderly, drafting the Senior Citizens Bill and preparing the Care Industry Action Plan.

She said all the initiatives were implemented based on projections from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, which reported that there are 3.9 million senior citizens in the country and that by 2030, Malaysia will become an ageing nation with 15.3 per cent of the population aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile, the recipient of the Special Seniors Award in the men’s category, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, following more than 50 years of service in various fields, including championing workers’ rights, combating corruption and promoting crime prevention.

The 78-year-old native of Ipoh, Perak, who served as the Bukit Bintang Member of Parliament for over 20 years, said the award was a meaningful recognition of the contributions made by the elderly in this country.

“Even though the services were made when they were young, they contributed a lot to the country. I believe that those who are still healthy can continue to contribute to society,” said Lee, the former National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health chairman.

Regarding the Senior Citizens Bill, the social activist said it was timely for Malaysia to have specific legislation to safeguard the welfare, basic rights and empowerment of the group.

On June 24, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that KPWKM was still in the process of drafting the Bill.