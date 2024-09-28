Factory supervisor scammed of RM1.04 million in online business scheme

JOHOR BAHRU: A factory supervisor was scammed of RM1.04 million after allegedly being deceived by an online business scheme at the end of July.

Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar stated that the 47-year-old woman became acquainted with an individual through TikTok, and started communicating via the Line messaging app.

He explained that the individual offered the victim a business opportunity through TikTok Mall, promising high, quick, and easy returns. The victim was assured that all she had to do was select the type of products to sell and front the money for items ordered by customers.

“The money was supposedly to be returned to the victim with a profit margin of 20 to 30 percent once customers were received.

“Intrigued by the offer, the victim decided to sell baby formulas and was given a link to view customers’ orders,“ he said in a statement today.

Kumar said the victim was later contacted by an individual claiming to be a TikTok operator, who instructed her to make payments based on the orders received.

“The victim made her first payment to the specified bank account and received her money back, along with a 50 percent profit on the same day (end of July), which was even higher than the promised rate, convincing her that the business was legitimate.

“Believing that customer orders were increasing and eager to earn higher profits, the victim followed the given instructions. She made payments to various bank accounts in stages, amounting to RM1,041,100, from the end of July until this month,“ he said.

Kumar further noted that the victim never received the promised returns or profits, raising her suspicion that she had been scammed. Attempts to contact the individual were unsuccessful, and all communication between them had also been deleted.

“She lodged a police report yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he said.