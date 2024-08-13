Fahmi: AI cannot replace journalists in the field

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not a substitute for humans but can serve as a tool to foster creativity, particularly within the field of journalism, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that currently, AI has not made it possible for media practitioners to work using the technology to produce news reports or record events.

“At present, I do not believe AI has the capability to fully replace journalists in tasks such as reporting from the field. However, AI can be useful in certain aspects, such as creating storyboards,” he said during the opening ceremony of the Jejak Panda by Foodpanda Malaysia at Pantai Dalam today.

He said, for example, even though the technology is used in various works, whether short or full-length, it still doesn’t fully replicate the authenticity of a real character.

“Similarly, it cannot fully replace a graphic designer; otherwise, an advertising company might end up creating a poster with three (twin) towers, which a designer would avoid.

“AI has advantages and disadvantages; AI is not a substitute for humans,” he said.

Recently, a social media post went viral showing an AI-generated digital billboard depicting the Petronas Twin Towers with three towers instead of the actual two. This billboard was installed on behalf of the Brickfields district police headquarters for National Month celebrations, in Desa Sri Hartamas here.