TVET applications surge to 189,000, more opportunities offered to STPM leavers

PETALING JAYA: The total number of applications for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) July 2025 intake has increased significantly compared to last year, rising from 146,000 to 189,304, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the government is now offering more opportunities to STPM holders who may not have secured a place in public universities due to limited spots.

“For those with STPM qualifications who didn’t get accepted into any university, we are offering places through the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN), particularly at six institutions.

“Additionally, under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), institutions such as UniKL and University Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) are also open for applications,” he said.

Zahid, who chairs the National TVET Council, said STPM holders can apply for technical programmes at UniKL and professional-based courses at UPTM, depending on their interests and academic background.

“These programmes are open to all races,” he added.

He also said that students with strong SPM results are eligible to enrol in foundational-level technical courses at UniKL and UPTM, providing more flexible entry points into the TVET ecosystem.