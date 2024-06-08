Fahmi calls on media organisations to make optimal use of AI

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today called on media organisations to make optimal use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in their news production.

He said, at present, many news content produced using Generative AI could be published in an audio-visual format.

“But what I would like us to explore is perhaps the use of Generative AI to help, for example, the Malaysian Government Call Centre (MyGCC) in analysing data which usually requires a lot of work by any one person to focus on.

“AI may be able to simplify, summarise, collect and categorise the data and would be a big help in that aspect,” he said at the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also expressed hope that AI technology could also be used during the parade and events lined up for the National Day celebration in Putrajaya on Aug 31 and Malaysia Day celebration in Sabah on Sept 16.

“Since the Communications Ministry is managing the all events and shows for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, I think we should convey a clear message, implicitly and explicitly.

“So I hope our agencies can start thinking about what they can do with AI,” he added.