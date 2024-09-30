Fahmi to attend GSMA Mobile APAC 360 conference in South Korea

SEOUL: The GSMA Mobile APAC 360 conference, which brings together representatives from mobile network operators worldwide and highlights cooperation with South Korea’s film industry, will be among the focus of Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil during his three-day working visit to the republic starting today.

He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on “Building the AI-Enabled Digital Backbone” during the conference, to be held from Oct 1 to 2 here.

“I will deliver a keynote speech at the conference organised by the GSMA. We will touch on Malaysia’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI),“ he told Bernama here.

It will be Fahmi’s second attendance at the conference.

The first time was in September last year, when he delivered a keynote address at the GSMA Mobile 360 APAC and Policy Leaders Forum 2023, highlighting the significant efforts to enhance broadband connectivity and the ongoing rollout of 5G networks nationwide.

The GSMA is a global organisation representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide in the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

Today, Fahmi is set to visit several companies, meet with representatives from South Korean wireless telecommunications operator SK Telecom, and witness the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between CelcomDigi and SK Telecom.

Fahmi’s busy schedule will continue with a bilateral meeting with Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT (MSIT) Yoo Sang-im tomorrow.

On the final day of his visit, the Communications Minister is also scheduled to meet with the Chairperson of the Busan International Film Festival (BIIF) Park Kwang-su and the Chief Executive Officer of Busan Cinema Centre, Kim Jae Hin, to discuss and explore collaboration opportunities in the film industries.

Last May, Fahmi said the ministry would focus on expanding the Malaysian film industry within the Southeast Asian market before exploring opportunities beyond.

He noted that the Southeast Asian film industry holds significant potential, given the region’s large population.