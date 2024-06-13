Faisal Halim considered quitting football after acid attack

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC (SFC) key player Faisal Halim, who also plays for Harimau Malaya, contemplated ending his football career and forfeiting his substantial salary after being attacked with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya in May.

The 26-year-old Penang native felt that the safety of his family was more important and did not want to live in fear due to the unexpected incident.

“(In the second week after the incident) I told SFC Technical Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar, that I was willing to lose my substantial salary by quitting football as long as my family was safe. I could return to my hometown and live peacefully, even if I had to work for RM50 or RM100 a day,” he said.

“(But Shahril Mokhtar) assured me, he said ‘Mickey (Faisal Halim’s nickname), I know you can continue, I guarantee your safety and your family’s safety,’ and that motivated me to keep playing football,” he said after making his first public appearance at the Selangor FC Training Centre here today.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being attacked with acid by an unknown individual, and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.