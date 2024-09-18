Falling tree crushes car with two victims inside in George Town

PETALING JAYA: A fallen tree has crushed a car in Church Street, Penang today.

According to The Star, two people who were inside the car are believed to have been killed in the incident.

The car was parked within the compound of Pinang Peranakan Mansion during the incident at about 2.30pm today (Sept 18).

Firemen are reportedly on the scene of the incident to saw off the branches to retrieve the victims.

Incidents of falling trees were reported yesterday (Sept 17) in Paya Terubong, Relau, Bukit Jambul, Pulau Tikus, Bayan Baru, Balik Pulau, Tanjung Bunga, Penaga and Butterworth.