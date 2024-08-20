Family especially children of Istiqomah to be given continuous psychosocial services- Fadhlina

PASIR MAS: The family, especially the children of the late Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi who are still in school, will be given ongoing psychosocial services, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that the ministry has made the commitment to provide psychosocial support to the family.

“We hope that this (counseling) is given continuously and from that aspect I ask the director-general to see if there is a need for support especially children who are still in school.

“I express my condolences and on this occasion we have delivered a donation to support the family by looking at the needs from several aspects including a donation from Yayasan Guru Tun Hussein Onn (YGTHO),“ she said.

She told reporters after visiting the family of the late Istiqomah at their residence in Kampung Kubang Badak here, today.

Fadhlina said that besides YGTHO’s contribution, the ministry is also looking at other needs including the provision of pensions and counseling services for the family as well as welfare for the children of the deceased.

“This welfare donation is also given to children who are still in school. Indeed, this incident has a heartbreaking effect, not to mention that Cikgu Istiqomah is a teacher who is very dedicated in her duties and fully committed as an educator.

“Allahyarham has long served as an educator in primary schools in Johor in the subject of Design and Technology (RBT). She is a person who is committed to her work,“ she said.

