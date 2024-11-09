Family of baby who died in confinement centre mulls legal action

KOTA BHARU: The family of the baby boy who died after being found unconscious following bottle-fed milk given to him by a nurse is considering legal action against the confinement care centre involved if there is evidence of negligence or abuse.

The boy’s father, 30, said that his son was sent to the centre a few days after his birth and he did not expect such a tragic event to happen to his first child, leading to his death.

“Based on the CCTV footage from the centre, I sense something was wrong but I leave it to the police to conduct a fair and impartial investigation.

“I am deeply saddened and never imagined losing my child as he was born healthy at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia Kubang Kerian on Aug 11,“ he told reporters at his home near Taman Desa Kujid today.

Earlier, Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid issued a seven-day remand order on a nurse from the confinement centre here to assist in the investigation related to the alleged neglect leading to the death of the one-month-old baby.

Yesterday, Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud confirmed that his department received a report regarding the case and detained the woman at 6 pm.

He said that investigations revealed the incident occurred around 5.30 am, after the baby became unconscious following milk being administered by the nurse assigned to care for him.

The baby was then taken to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead.