Roach infestation leads to closure of several food stalls at Penang food court

PETALING JAYA: Several stalls in a food court in Jalan Burma, Penang were recently shut down after cockroaches were discovered inside food storage racks, among several reasons.

Besides the horrific find, food vendors in the premises were also caught violating food safety and hygiene guidelines by continued to utilise blackened, greasy cooking equipment and dirty towels during food handling and preparation, according to the New Straits Times.

Upon the arrival of the enforcement officers, some vendors were reportedly seen taking off from their stalls, leaving their stoves running.

The matter was confirmed to the English daily by the state’s Northeast district Health Office Food Safety and Quality operations officer Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Halim.

He said two out of the 28 premises inspected were ordered to shut down for 14 days according to Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

Firdaus also confirmed fines amounting to RM6,900 have been imposed during the inspection.

Not only that, 21 notices were issued for several violations which included food handlers lacking typhoid vaccinations, training together with the storage of food items that are expired and unsanitary.

Stall owners were also advised by the Domestic and Cost of Living (KPDN) ministry officers on how to store liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders properly.

