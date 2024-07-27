PETALING JAYA: The police officer charged for the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah at the Kuala Kubu Bahru magistrates’ court will be facing suspension from his duties.

Harian Metro reported that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed Bukit Aman received the suggestion from the Perak police chief to suspend the accused.

Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, 26, was charged for killing the victim between 9am on July 10 and 6pm on July 15 at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Seri Keledang, Hulu Bernam.

ALSO READ: Cop charged with murder of Nur Farah Kartini

The charges were made according to Section 302 of Penal Code for murder which carries a death penalty or imprisonment no less than 30 years and not over 40 years with 12 strokes of the cane if convicted.

The 25-year-old victim’s body was discovered by the public at the oil palm plantation at around 6pm on July 15 after she was reported missing on July 10 by her housemate after not returning to her residence in Tanjung Malim following a rental car delivery.

ALSO READ: Nur Farah Kartini’s family satisfied with investigation and prosecution so far